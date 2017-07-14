Azerbaijani protest in Prague disappears shortly after starting

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. A small-numbered rally of Azerbaijani youth, who had been granted a permit for the demonstration outside the Armenian Embassy in Czech Republic, has disappeared shortly after beginning as a result of a counter-protest.

The Azeri protesters were “welcomed” by the Armenian Embassy staff and the Armenian community, with the flags of Armenia, Artsakh and Czech Republic, loud national-patriotic songs and posters saying “Hiding behind human shields is immoral”, “Stop aggressor Aliyev”, “Nagorno Karabakh is a free state”, as well as the famous assessment of European Parliament lawmaker Eleni Theocharous “Azerbaijan not only breached ceasefire, but used its own civilians as a human shield”, and others.

During the one-hour period which was granted to the Azeris, they got the chance to listen to national songs dedicated to Armenian soldiers, the Armenian Armed Forces, Commander Andranik Ozanyan, as well as Aram Khachaturyan and System of A Down – as they say: an option for every taste.

Speaking about the rally to orer.eu, the Armenian Ambassador to Czech Republic H.E. Tigran Seyranyan said: “According to our information the Azerbaijanis living in Czech Republic most probably organized this small-numbered protest outside the Armenian Embassy at the orders from Baku. Azerbaijan must understand that protesting around fraudulent issues won’t lead to anything. It would’ve been more effective if they were to implement the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements around forming an atmosphere of trust, which was reached at the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The Armenian side has numerously condemned the Azerbaijani military’s actions on using their own civilians as a human shield. Due to the coordinated actions of the Armenian Community of Czech Republic, the provocation of Azerbaijanis essentially failed”.

In the coming days Azerbaijan will try and manipulate the civilian deaths and will order protests in different capitals outside Armenian diplomatic missions.

The reality is that as long as the conflict is not settled, the only way currently to rule out the possibility of losses from both sides and similar situations is installing and using ceasefire violation monitoring mechanisms, which is vehemently denied by Azerbaijan.

This is the reason that the Minsk Group Co-Chairs, expressing their concern over the civilian deaths, reminded that there cannot be a military way to solve the issue and it is necessary to return to the negotiations table.