Group of disabled tourists from Lebanon impressed with Armenian hospitality

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. A group of disabled tourists from Lebanon are impressed with the Armenian hospitality and reception, reports Armenpress.

Their trip in Armenia continues. They plan to visit Garni, Geghard, Etchmiadzin, Khor Virap within a week.

The State Tourism Committee of Armenia received a request several months ago which said a Lebanese company plans to organize the visit of a group of disabled tourists to Armenia so that they can reveal Armenia with their own experience and asked the Committee for assistance.

The Committee thanks Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan and the Yerevan Municipality for providing a comfortable transportation to the guests.

The group consisting of 38 disabled people is impressed with the Armenian hospitality. The Committee decided to meet and communicate with the guests.

They were very impressed and highlighted the attention and care of Armenians. Some of the tourists are interested in the Armenian brandy and wine. They look forward to the visit to the Ararat brandy company. The guests also mentioned the safety issue in Armenia, adding that they feel very safe here.