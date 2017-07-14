‘Commitment to Constructive Dialogue’ project officially launched in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The ‘Commitment to Constructive Dialogue’ project enables various organizations to use financial resources and expand their activity, reports Armenpress.

The official opening ceremony of the project was held in Yerevan on July 14. The project is funded by the European Union.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, said Armenia can be proud of its civil society, stating that there are 4000 NGOs and 1000 foundations registered in Armenia.

“This fact is a very great potential for Armenia even if 15% of these organizations will operate. New creative opportunities are opened to new NGOs, especially operating in social enterprise field, to use financial resources and expand their activities”, the EU Ambassador said. He said trainings will be held on how to implement the provisions of the new law on NGOs.

Armenia’s Justice Minister Davit Harutyunyan speaking about increasing the effectiveness of the governance system said it can increase only when the public consists of active citizens. “Armenia attaches great importance to this: a landlocked country which is not so rich of natural resources where the main resource is the dignified person. In this sense I am confident that our joint work with the public will give its results. This program is interesting in a sense that the capacities of civil society and organizations will be developed from several perspectives. The talk is about development of policy based on facts and carry out public control”, the Minister said, adding that from the very start the Government welcomed this project and the Ministry has actively participated in the preparation works of the project. He also attached importance to the fact that the project will also be implemented in provinces.

“Only Yerevan cannot become the main brain center of Armenia: provinces are the support of our country. The Government is ready to launch this work not only by words but also by real action”, Davit Harutyunyan said.

‘Commitment to Constructive Dialogue’ project manager Karen Zadoyan said the project was launched on December, but today its official launch is taking place. “This project is very important for our citizens since we expect positive changes in 9 spheres. We highly appreciate the fact that the project will also be carried in provinces”, he said.