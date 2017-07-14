Armenia ranked 79th in Global Competitiveness Index

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. This year Armenia is ranked 79th in the Global Competitiveness Index, EV Consulting CJSC Director Manuk Hergnyan told reporters on July 14, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia has been included in the Global Competitiveness Index in 2005: during that period our country was ranked 81st. 10 years later Armenia is ranked 79th. During this period the figure somehow declined and than rose. In other words, actually, within 10 years we appeared in the same place after fluctuations. Competitiveness is race, of course, other countries as well record progress. Armenia has improved its positions at some directions, however, at the same time, these improvements were not enough for us to have a positive progress in our position. In 2017 as well Armenia is ranked 79th”, Hergnyan said.

He said 110 indicators are considered for assessing the competitiveness index.

“Positive developments were recorded in improvement of institutions, market productivity, innovation and business. The main shortcomings are linked with some macroeconomic indicators – debt burden, education quality, as well as commercialization related issues”, he said.

EV Consulting has published the National Competitiveness Report of Armenia 2017 entitled ‘Our Role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.