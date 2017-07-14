‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’ – Marca
YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Spanish Marca published an article on Armenian national football team captain and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan which is entitled ‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’, reports Armenpress.
Marca highlights the important role of Henrikh Mkhitaryan in Manchester United, as well as his goals that greatly contributed to the Man United in the Europa League.
According to the newspaper, Mkhitaryan can be a pretender of the Europa League Player of the Year award.
