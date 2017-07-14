Europe petition-campaign to engage European structures in life of Artsakh people

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Europe petition-campaign aims at engaging the European Union and other European structures in the life of the people of Artsakh, reports Armenpress.

Mutual visits, information exchange, as well as financial aid are expected. 2000 people have already joined the petition, among which there are 60 famous public-political figures, as well as MEPs.

Ombudsman of Artsakh Ruben Melikyan, Common Coordinator of the Federation of Armenian organizations of Belgium Shahnour Minasyan and AGBU Europe Director Nicolas Tavitian talked about this initiative during a press conference on July 14.

“Today there is almost no engagement of international organizations in Artsakh. The main goal of the petition is not the financial aid, but the engagement of European structures in Artsakh’s public life, as well as the cooperation of NGOs. In terms of availability of information, works also need to be done since few in Europe know about Artsakh. We try to report via media that the Republic of Artsakh exists, there are structures carrying out public activities that need to cooperate”, Shahnour Minasyan said, adding that there are going to propose mutual visits, cooperation of NGOs.

“The engagement of Europe is important first of all for political reasons. I think after the April events of 2016 the Diaspora structures increased their attention on the Artsakh issue. The expectation from the petition is the presence of European structures in Artsakh”, the Artsakh Ombudsman said. He attached importance to the presence of human rights community in Artsakh which will increase the level of human rights protection in domestic life and will play a positive role in terms of establishing peace.

Nicolas Tavitian said the EU plays role in many other unrecognized states, such as in Northern Cyprus, Abkhazia. There are foundations that assist those countries, however Artsakh does’t receive such assistance. “We want to change this situation and assist also the people of Artsakh”, Tavitian said.

The petition has been initiated by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU).