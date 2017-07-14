Armenia plans to develop innovation development strategy and roadmap

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Under the Armenian Government’s action plan, it is planned to develop innovation development strategy and roadmap, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said commenting on the issues voiced in the 2017 Armenia National Competitiveness Report, reports Armenpress.

“It will enable to have a concrete and long-term program to promote innovation and use of latest technologies. Secondly, concrete mechanisms will be developed to promote installation and use of innovative technologies by the business. Thirdly, at least two supranational organizations will be engaged aimed at creating laboratories to carry out research and development. The fourth one, in terms of formation of innovative ecosystem, new technology center will be opened which will enable to boost Armenia’s engineering business and education, to improve innovative infrastructures and contribute to commercialization of knowledge”, the PM said, adding that the cooperation of science and the private sector and the science commercialization will be promoted. “Clearly understanding that in order to ensure significant progress in this field the mobilization of resources of public and private sector is necessary, we have planned under the Government’s action plan to create and develop harmonious environment for technological innovations by the use of public-private cooperation mechanisms and carry out specific programs. Here the Government has a great army of partners both from Armenia and the Diaspora, as well as foreign partners who make investments in the education field, bring innovative programs, technologies and solutions”, the PM stated.

According to Karen Karapetyan, under the Government’s action plan digitization is going to be a separate priority. “It must create preconditions for transformation of our economy and life as a result of which we will reach increase in effectiveness, competitiveness, productivity and transparency at almost all spheres of our life. All these suppose right financial management and smart use. The Government clearly understands this and we will touch upon each of these points while developing the abovementioned strategies”, he said.

He said the 2017 Armenian National Competitiveness Report will be widely used during the discussion of the Government agenda issues. He urged the business community to get familiarized with the report paying attention to voiced issues and development paths.