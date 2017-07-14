PM attaches importance to right prediction of future professions to avoid unemployment

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. 4th industrial revolution today is the most widely discussed relevant topics at global platforms, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said during the presentation of Armenia’s 2017 National Competitiveness Report on July 14, reports Armenpress.

The PM said a good tradition has been formed to discuss the analysis of research centers over various issues of Armenia’s social-economic life at such platforms and find the right formula to move forward.

“We are open to the ongoing developments in the world, and it is very important for us to understand and form how our participation is in these processes, what affect the 4th industrial revolution will have on our life and what we need to do today to overcome these challenges tomorrow and moreover, to maximally use its positive results and opportunities”, the PM said.

He said the report is quite interesting, and the important for Armenia is that both opportunities and risks are mentioned in it.

“It is obvious that automation as a result of development will significantly impact the current labor market, technologies will replace many people in their workplaces. Moreover, this will not only refer to the classical fields, such as production where robotics will lead to more optimal solutions, but also other fields, such as consulting field where artificial intelligence will carry out numerous functions instead of us. Or even the financial management field where as well technologies will replace people”, he said.

He attached importance to right prediction of future professions in order to avoid unemployment phenomenon.

“We will have a need to acquire new skills and knowledge. Therefore, it’s important to correctly predict the entirety of future professions to which we need to prepare our citizens starting from today in order to avoid the unemployment phenomenon emerged due to technology development. This requires from us a coordinated approach, and the education system here is at the foreground. Finally, the 4th industrial revolution brings the need to use non classical mechanisms for strategy development mostly based on solutions proposed in the report - create diversity, select and multiply”, Karen Karapetyan said.

The PM stated that quick adaptation to the current challenges will enable Armenia to assume new qualitative role both in the region and the global platforms.

“We can reach competitiveness, effectiveness, increase in production in case of forming a respective environment and will be able to greatly promote revealing new talents and their presence in quite new markets and platforms. This should enable us to understand our place and role, as well as the possible benefits in this new reality”, PM Karapetyan concluded.