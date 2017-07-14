Armenian, Indian FMs discuss mutual cooperation

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of the Indian side, Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and India’s Minister of State for External Relations Shri Akbar on July 14 held a phone conversation, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the two Ministers discussed the process of implementation of agreements reached with Armenia’s leadership during the Indian Vice-President’s visit to Yerevan, exchanged views on ongoing steps aimed at developing the bilateral cooperation at different spheres.

Edward Nalbandian and Shri Akbar also touched upon issues relating to mutual partnership within the frames of international organizations.