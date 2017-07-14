US Congressmen to attend event of victims of Erdogan-ordered attack

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Members of the U.S. Congress will join victims of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail’s May 16th attack on peaceful protesters in Washington, DC at a July 19th “Stand for Free Speech” at Sheridan Circle, site of the unprecedented foreign assault against U.S. protesters which hospitalized 9 people, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

The early morning event will start at 8:30 am and continue until approximately 10:00 am. Among the U.S. legislators who have agreed to take part and offer remarks are Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), who Co-Chairs the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission and Rep. Dave Trott (R-MI), Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan ‘s bodyguards have attacked peaceful protesters in Washington D.C. The demonstration, which began at Lafayette Square at noon, was organized by a coalition of organizations, including the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the American Hellenic Council. Several different groups, which included representatives from the Armenian, Greek, Kurdish, and Assyrian communities, participated in the protest, while President Erdogan met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. Later the footage shows that Erdogan personally ordered the security detail to attack the protesters.

During a press conference on June 15, Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham announced that arrest warrants have been issued for the arrest of 12 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail and Turkish police officers in connection with the May 16 attack. Two Americans of Turkish heritage have already been arrested for assault.

With a vote of 397 to 0, the U.S. House of Representatives on June 6 unanimously condemned Turkey, sharply criticizing the brutal May 16th Erdogan-ordered attack.





