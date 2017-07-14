Armenia’s Sergey Avetisyan participates in 6th World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Sergey Avetisyan – head of the General Department of Civil Aviation, participated in the 6th World Civil Aviation Chief Executives Forum entitled “Advancing Aviation: Fortifying Fundamentals” in Singapore, press service of the Department told Armenpress.

The Forum focused on issues relating to new challenges faced by the world civil aviation field, the necessary steps of states to counter them and the importance of preparation and training of specialists of the field.

An importance was attached to proper implementation of security measures in the circumstances of increase in the volume of passenger transportations and the regulation of operation of UAVs which have undergone noticeable progress in the recent period.

Within the frames of the Forum, Sergey Avetisyan had several meetings with partners during which issues of bilateral interests were discussed and agreements over future cooperation were reached.