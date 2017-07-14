LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-07-17

LONDON, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.87% to $1929.00, copper price up by 0.10% to $5920.00, lead price down by 0.96% to $2316.50, nickel price stood at $9230.00, tin price up by 0.03% to $19880.00, zinc price down by 0.75% to $2826.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.