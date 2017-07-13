Trump, Macron discuss security cooperation
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said he and French President Emmanuel Macron have discussed cooperation in the security field at their meeting in Paris.
“We discussed security cooperation”, Trump told a press conference.
Trump emphasized that “France possesses great possibilities in the fight against terrorism”.
