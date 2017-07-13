Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-07-17

YEREVAN, 13 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 478.90 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.84 drams to 545.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 8.00 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.10 drams to 618.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 118.93 drams to 18765.85 drams. Silver price вup by 4.92 drams to 243.73 drams. Platinum price вup by 430.82 drams to 14149.83 drams.