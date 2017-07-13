Arca Armenian payment cards to be valid in Russia from July

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. During the 26th International Banking Congress in St. Petersburg entitled Finances For Development, which was attended by Armenia’s Central Bank president Arthur Javadyan, it was announced that the Armenian Arca cards and Russian Mir cards will begin operating in Russia and Armenia respectively from July of 2017, the Central Bank told ARMENPRESS.

During her remarks at the congress, Elvira Nabiulina, Russia’s Central Bank president especially thanked the Armenian Central Bank and the Arca system for productive cooperation and partnership, as well as for the rapid and effective advancement of the system.

During the November 7-8, 2016 meeting of CIS country national banks and payment systems executives in Yerevan, a Road Map was adopted under which the sides planned to complete the technical compliance and the mutual-acceptance of Mir and Arca payment systems in the infrastructures of participating sides by mid 2017.

Nearly 273,000 Russian tourists visit Armenia annually, which amounts nearly 22% of the overall foreign tourist visits. The agreement will facilitate payment processes for tourists in the countries.

Another advantage of the initiative is the fact that upon making transactions, the participants will be notified in advance about the exchange rate of the currencies.

This is the first projects of its kind within the EEU, which proves the high-level cooperation between Armenia and Russia.