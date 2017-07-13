Boris Nemtsov murderer sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Moscow district military court delivered the verdict in the Boris Nemtsov murder case. Zaur Dadayev, the perpetrator of the shooting was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment, TASS reports.

Although the prosecution sought life imprisonment and a fine of 200,000 rubles, the court ruled 20 years imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 rubles instead. Dadayev was also stripped of his Medal for Courage and his rank of Lieutenant.

The shooter’s accomplices were given 11-19-year sentences.

Boris Nemtsov, former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas party and lawmaker of the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five persons were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Tamerlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev who are believed to be the perpetrators of this criminal action. Another suspect, Beslan Shavanov, resisted arrest and blew himself up, TASS reports.







