Watermelon festival to be held in Yerevan on July 15

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. 5th Watermelon festival will be held in Yerevan, at an area near the Swan Lake on July 15 within the frames of Yerevan Summer 2017 program. This year is a jubilee year for the festival.

Gevorg Orbelyan – head of tourism department at the Yerevan Municipality, told Armenpress Armenian singers will take part in the event.

During the event the specialists in pavilions of 12 administrative districts will present unique way of serving and designing the watermelon. The festival will be accompanied by a concert with participation of famous singers.

“Today we can state that the Watermelon festival has its unique place among the festivals. It is expected among the public. Both Yerevan residents and guests spend interesting time during the festival. The festival during these days gives Yerevan unique bright colors and happy mood”, Gevorg Orbelyan said.

The day will be full of events. In particular, there will be a parade, flash mob from 16:00 to 17:00, the opening ceremony of the festival will be held at 17:00-19:00, there will be competitions, tasting. Starting from 19:00 to 22:00 the festival will be accompanied by music, concert and games.