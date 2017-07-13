China Machinery Engineering Corporation wants to make investments in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan held a meeting with the delegation of the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC), press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The Minister was introduced on the company’s main activity in construction and energy fields, such as construction of power plants, roads and buildings and etc.

CMEC representative James Dong said the company is interested in making large-scale investments in Armenia.

Minister Karayan presented the delegation the prospects on making investments in Armenia’s road construction and energy spheres. He in particular touched upon the construction of North-South highway. The Minister also presented the opportunities to carry out activity in the free economic zone which is being created in Syunik province.

Agreement was reached that Director of the Development Foundation of Armenia Armen Avak Avakian will draw the attention of the company on the details of major investment programs in Armenia, and the Ministry will be in constant contact with the investors aimed at discussing the further steps for making investments.