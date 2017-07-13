Business environment between Armenia and EU will further improve in case of signing the new agreement – French Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. In case of signing the initialed Armenia-EU new agreement, new opportunities will be opened for Armenia, Jean-Francois Charpentier – Ambassador of France to Armenia, told reporters on July 13, reports Armenpress.

“The implementation of the agreement includes several fields for economic cooperation, such as agriculture, transportation, healthcare and etc. There are also provisions in the initialed agreement relating to service provision which is very important from commercial perspective. There are also many economic contractual provisions aimed at further improving the business environment between Armenia and the EU”, Charpentier said.

The EU-Armenia new agreement has been initialed on March 21. The Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian expressed confidence that the document will open new page in the Armenia-EU relations. The agreement is expected to be signed in November 2017 in Brussels.