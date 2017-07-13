French major companies show interest towards Armenian market - Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. French major enterprises show interest towards the Armenian market, Jean-Francois Charpentier – Ambassador of France to Armenia, told reporters on July 13, reports Armenpress.

“This is linked also with the fact that the Armenian market also supposes a great potential to be connected with the opportunities of the Iranian market and Armenia’s membership to the EAEU can promise possible prospects in terms of being attracted in the markets of Russia and the countries of Central Asia”, the Ambassador said.

He said at the moment the level of commercial relations between the two countries is not in accordance with the existing potential. “The commodity turnover volume amounts to nearly 50 million Euros annually which is not enough given the high level of political relations”, he said.

According to him, the situation can be considered as satisfactory in terms of investments, since major French companies operate in Armenia, such as Credit Agricole, Carrefour, Pernod Ricard and etc.

“In order to feel the presence of other French companies in Armenia, the reaction of French companies already operating in Armenia can be a very important signal”, he said, adding that the trust actions inspired by the Government are also positive signals for new companies. The Ambassador said these factors create belief among the French companies to make investments in future in Armenia.