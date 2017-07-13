Armenian scientist Armen Avagyan’s activity records new achievements of international recognition

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian scientist, Chairman of the Public Council's Economic Development and Investment Subcommittee Armen Avagyan has been awarded with "The Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement" highest award after the founder of “Marquis Who's Who” of the USA for the demonstrated leadership and excellence in his field.

Earlier Armen Avagyan’s biography for 8 consecutive years was included (27-34 editions) in their yearbooks. His biography is also included in the United States’ and Great Britain’s (Cambridge) following books: “2000 Outstanding Intellectuals of the 21st Century”, “Dictionary of International Biography”, and "Great Minds of the 21st Century".

This year Armen Avagyan was elected as a full member of the Greek ATINER Academy (Chemistry and Environmental Departments), uniting 2307 academicians from 115 countries. In addition, Avagyan is also a member of the American Chemical Society (ACS) and Society of Chemical Industry (US, SCI), as well as he is an expert on the European Union Horizon 2020, ERA.NET and International Cooperation (InCo) programs and CIS countries.

Armen Avagyan is the first Armenian scientist which was recognized as a genius by the American Biographical Institute being awarded with the "The Albert Einstein Award for Excellence" as one of the greatest and most influential leaders in history, as well as he is the first in the UK (Cambridge) being included in the list of world’s 100 professionals and awarded with "The International Presidents Award for Iconic Achievement.”

Armen Avagyan's outstanding achievement is the “Theory of Global Sustainable Development based on use of microalgae in Bio and Industrial Cycles. New Design and Building of Biological System”. It is organically based on the properties of microalgae which create living conditions and focuses on key challenges such as global climate change, reducing waste, improving of wastewater treatment, biofuels, high quality nutrition, feed and perfumery additives as well as biopharmateuticals manufactirings. Theory has been published in the world’s largest “Amazon” publishing house. Its recommendations and technologies will enable Armenia to solve environmental challenges and at the same time to switch from the current backward economy to a modern science-based economy model by contributing to its energy and food safety and independence.

The next book of the scientist “Biodiesel: From laboratory to engines” will be published in 2018 by the largest publishing house “Springer” according to the signed contract.