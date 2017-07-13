French Ambassador to Armenia welcomes Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting held in Brussels

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The July 11 meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov in Brussels has a positive trend in terms of continuing the peace process, Jean-Francois Charpentier – Ambassador of France to Armenia, told reporters on July 13, reports Armenpress.

“We support more frequent regular dialogue to be held between the high-ranking officials of the two countries. From this perspective we can only express satisfaction that the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two states was held. I have repeatedly stated that this conflict has no military solution and it must be settled through negotiations”, the Ambassador said.

According to him, such meetings are directed for further positive developments and they must not be limited only to talks between the two foreign ministers, it’s necessary to organize also meetings of heads of the two countries.

On July 11, a meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, took place in Brussels at the initiative and presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Richard Hoagland, which was attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.