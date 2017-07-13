Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 July

Government provides 3 thousand Euros for implementation of ECHR verdict


YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Government provided 3 thousand 600 Euros to unconditionally fulfill the verdicts of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), reports Armenpress.

The money is provided for fulfilling the requirements under the ECHR’s Nikoghosyan vs. Armenia verdict.

The ECHR’s verdict stated the deadline for the compensation as August 18.



