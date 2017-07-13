Government approves child protection 2017-2022 strategy

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government approved the child protection 2017-2022 strategy, reports Armenpress.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan said by the implementation of the strategy the protection system of children’s rights and interests will be improved, a sustainable cooperation between the respective structures will be created in the processes of implementing the protection of child’s rights and interests.

“The condition of children facing difficulties in life will be improved, more than half of children in care institutions will return to their families, the quality and accessibility of healthcare, educational and cultural services will be ensured for the children”, the Minister said.