Ashot Simonyan appointed Governor of Aragatsotn province

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Government approved the decision on appointing Ashot Simonyan Governor of Aragatsotn province, reports Armenpress.

Ashot Simonyan is also the head of the ARF Yerevan City Committee.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan congratulated Simonyan and stated: “You know your functions and our expectations. We have planned many things in the territorial administration field that we need to change fundamentally, thus, I wish you good luck”.

According to the Government’s another decision, Gabriel Gyozalyan has been relieved from the post of Governor of Aragatsotn province on July 13.