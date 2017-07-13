Gabriel Gyozalyan relieved from post of Governor of Aragatsotn province
YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of the Armenian Government, ARF party member Gabriel Gyozalyan has been relieved from the post of Governor of Aragatsotn province, reports Armenpress.
Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Vache Terteryan said he has been relieved according to his application.
The issue of appointing Ashot Simonyan as Governor of Aragatsotn province is on the government session agenda.
Earlier the ARF announced that the decision to replace Gyozalyan is linked with giving a chance to younger cadre to run that post.
