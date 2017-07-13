Package of bills banning to use “genocide” term in Turkish parliament submitted for discussion at constitutional commission

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The package of changes on banning to speak about the Armenian Genocide in the Turkish parliament has been submitted for discussion at the parliament’s constitutional commission, CNN Turk reports.

Mustafa Şentop, chairman of the constitutional commission, said the 18-point package of changes relating to behavior of MPs, their look and rules of procedures of the sessions will be submitted to the sub-commission upon the agreement of the lawmakers.

The constitutional sub-commission will sum up the works until the evening of July 13, and on July 14 the proposal will be submitted again to the constitutional commission. The sub-commission will consist of 9 members from all parties represented in the parliament, one from the Kurdish party, one from the National movement party, two from opposition Republican People’s party and five from the ruling Justice and Development party.

According to the package, those lawmakers who will “insult the history and common past of the Turkish nation” will be penalized. According to the newspaper, the use of the “Armenian Genocide” term while speaking about the “1915 events” will be perceived as an “insult”. The ban will also refer to use of terms such as “Kurdistan”, “Kurdish provinces”.

Those MPs who will violate the law will be temporarily removed from the parliamentary works, as well as 1/3 of their salary will be kept which amounts to nearly 12 thousand Turkish liras (more than 3000 USD).

The Republican People’s party and the Peoples’ Republican party oppose the proposal. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker Garo Paylan, who was punished for speaking about the Armenian Genocide in the Turkish parliament in 2017, called the package as a ‘Proposal of Justice and Development party-National movement party nationalist authoritarian coalition’.