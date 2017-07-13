President Sargsyan attends YSMU Scientific Council’s session

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on July 12 attended the session of the Scientific Council of the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) after M. Heratsi at the Heratsi University Hospital, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The event was also attended by wounded soldiers who undergo rehabilitation treatment at the Heratis University Hospital.

Soldiers Sargis Stepanyan and Gor Darmanyan awarded graduation diplomas to future doctors, including military doctors. The solemn ceremony kicked off with the march of the special military orchestra of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces.

At the end of the ceremony President Sargsyan toured the rehabilitation center which is being created based on the cooperation between the YSMU and the Defense Ministry, got acquainted with the process of the works, the medical services to be provided by the center and promised to assist to implement this initiative as soon as possible. The President was reported that wounded, disabled soldiers will receive rehabilitation treatment in the center, a pshycological support will also be provided, as well as educational programs will be conducted.