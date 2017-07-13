LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-17

LONDON, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $1893.50, copper price up by 1.54% to $5914.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2339.00, nickel price up by 2.10% to $9230.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19875.00, zinc price up by 2.63% to $2848.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.85% to $58000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.