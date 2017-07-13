LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-17
LONDON, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 July:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.11% to $1893.50, copper price up by 1.54% to $5914.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $2339.00, nickel price up by 2.10% to $9230.00, tin price up by 0.13% to $19875.00, zinc price up by 2.63% to $2848.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.85% to $58000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:49 Armenian Justice Minister hosts Ambassador of Argentina
- 09:35 President Sargsyan attends YSMU Scientific Council’s session
- 09:14 US stocks up - 12-07-17
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-07-17
- 09:12 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 12-07-17
- 09:10 Oil Prices down - 12-07-17
- 09:09 European stocks up - 12-07-17
- 07.12-20:22 Azerbaijan continues blocking access to independent media
- 07.12-19:59 Remains of WWII ethnic Armenian 75-year MIA Sgt. to be transferred from Ukraine
- 07.12-19:39 Winners of first Armenia International Music Competition announced
- 07.12-19:28 Strengthening ceasefire is necessary condition for efficiency of negotiations – deputy FM
- 07.12-19:06 Artsakh’s military information system fully controls situation - says spokesman
- 07.12-18:51 US Embassy in Turkey issues security warning to its citizens
- 07.12-17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-07-17
- 07.12-17:46 Asian Stocks - 12-07-17
- 07.12-17:27 Superpowers will not allow Azerbaijan to launch large-scale war – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 07.12-16:26 MEP Charles Tannock calls on Azerbaijan to agree to install investigative mechanism in NK line of contact
- 07.12-16:14 It’s meaningless to talk about negotiations in the absence of permanent ceasefire, says political scientist
- 07.12-15:44 Armenian and Artsakh parliamentarians call on international community to condemn those responsible for escalating situation in NK conflict zone
- 07.12-15:36 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in autumn 2017
- 07.12-15:32 Trade corridor via Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be alternative route for Armenia
- 07.12-15:08 ‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff
- 07.12-15:04 Interpol rejects Azerbaijan’s request for international arrest warrant against Czech MEP
- 07.12-14:29 Minsk Group Co-Chairs reaffirm the need to settle NK conflict exclusively through negotiations
- 07.12-14:14 Two out of three wounded Artsakh soldiers transported to Yerevan
- 07.12-14:12 President Sargsyan hosts renowned violinist Maxim Vengerov
- 07.12-13:47 Russia sends back Azerbaijani vegetables
- 07.12-13:36 Armenia and Singapore to regulate air communications field by inter-governmental agreement
- 07.12-12:46 Artsakh Defense Army ready to take offensive actions if necessary – Defense Minister
- 07.12-12:26 Swedish MPs file lawsuit against Turkey’s Erdogan accusing him of genocide
- 07.12-11:54 17 athletes from Armenia to participate in European Youth Olympic Festival
- 07.12-11:47 OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement based on Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting results
- 07.12-11:19 CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov to deliver speech at Russian State Duma
- 07.12-10:49 Alexander Arzumanyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Denmark
- 07.12-10:47 Levon Martirosyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada
17:42, 07.08.2017
Viewed 3581 times Saudi Arabia urges its citizens to avoid traveling to Azerbaijan for leisure
18:04, 07.06.2017
Viewed 2523 times Artsakh self-determination right enshrined in European Parliament resolution
14:25, 07.08.2017
Viewed 2160 times Aliyev regime can’t afford war when its economy is falling apart – Forbes
13:25, 07.07.2017
Viewed 2118 times MG Co-Chairs stress that Azerbaijan carried out provocation – Armenian foreign ministry spox
15:08, 07.12.2017
Viewed 2012 times ‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff