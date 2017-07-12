Azerbaijan continues blocking access to independent media

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani authorities are continuing their well-known practice of blocking media outlets, including opposition news agencies, which are deemed undesirable by the Aliyev regime.

Access to euroasianews.org, euroasianews.blog and euroasiainfo.com, Voice of Europe has been blocked in Azerbaijan, Meydan reports.

Faoud Aghayev, president of Euroasianews media group, who currently resides in Switzerland, told RFE/RL that Azerbaijani authorities have been blocking their websites since April 2017.

“The first blocking occurs on April 5, when 4 days were left for the opposition National Council’s rally. We were publishing materials regarding the rally in our website, and on this very day the authorities blocked our website”, he said.

Aghayev is convinced that the blocking is done at the direct order of the Aliyev regime, which is a crime against freedom of speech.

It is noteworthy that the websites are always blocked within the territory of Azerbaijan, while people who access from other countries can view the websites.

A few months ago The Washington Post published an article entitled “War declared against independent press in Azerbaijan”. The article mentioned that the country’s president Ilham Aliyev gets very angry when criticized.

The Washington Post said Aliyev jailed Khadija Ismayilova, the famous reporter, for discovering his daughters’ shares in the country’s gold mines.