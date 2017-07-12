Strengthening ceasefire is necessary condition for efficiency of negotiations – deputy FM

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The President of Azerbaijan either does not understand or pretends not to understand the importance of implementing the Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements, Armenia’s deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan told Panorama, commenting on the recent statement of the President of Azerbaijan regarding the negotiation process, the MFA said.

“To recall, this is the fourth meeting of the Foreign Ministers following the Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits held after Azerbaijan’s April aggression against Artsakh at the level of Presidents. Similarly to the previous meetings, the Brussels meeting was also aimed at creating conducive conditions for the advancement of the Nagorno-Karabakh negotiation process - nothing more, nothing less.

It is obvious that the consolidation of the ceasefire and armistice regime is not a precondition for negotiations, but a necessary condition for the efficiency of the negotiations”.