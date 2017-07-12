Artsakh’s military information system fully controls situation - says spokesman

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Today’s disinformation published by Azerbaijan’s propaganda machine on “nearly 15 servicemen have been injured in a car crash in the Armenian military”, once again proves the weakness and unusual primitiveness of the neighboring country’s information system, Artsakh’s military spokesman Senor Hasratyan said on Facebook.

“Don’t pay any attention to this nonsense”, Hasratyan said, adding that the Azerbaijani propaganda has one task: to disseminate fake and fabricated materials as much as possible, in an attempt to mislead the public.

“Be sure that our military information system is fully in control of the situation”, he said.