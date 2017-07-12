US Embassy in Turkey issues security warning to its citizens

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Turkey issued a security warning to its citizens in the country regarding the upcoming anniversary of the 2016 coup attempt.

The security message which was published on the Embassy’s website says:

“The U.S. Mission to Turkey informs U.S. citizens that on Saturday, July 15, 2017, and the preceding days, government and non-government groups may stage large commemorations, such as rallies and marches in public squares and other places throughout the country to commemorate Democracy and Freedoms Day. The national holiday marks the anniversary of the July 2016 coup attempt.

Media sources state that the Parliament building and other government offices in Ankara, the July 15 Martyrs Bridge in Istanbul and other sites nationwide will host events. Turkish authorities have yet to release a comprehensive list of all events, including times or locations. U.S. citizens should monitor local news reports and avoid areas where gatherings might occur, which can happen with little advanced notice.

The U.S. Mission to Turkey urges U.S. citizens traveling or residing in Turkey to exercise caution and avoid demonstrations and large gatherings. Even demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence.

Due to the occurrence of the holiday on the weekend, the U.S. Mission to Turkey plans no changes to its public services. Nonetheless, the U.S. Mission to Turkey will inform the public if any commemorations during the week initiate a change which affects public services.”