Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-07-17

YEREVAN, 12 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.22 drams to 478.91 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.72 drams to 548.69 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.89 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.58 drams to 615.69 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 21.65 drams to 18646.92 drams. Silver price вup by 4.36 drams to 238.81 drams. Platinum price down by 67.92 drams to 13719.01 drams.