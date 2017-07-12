Superpowers will not allow Azerbaijan to launch large-scale war – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Today the major issue in the world is the Syrian crisis, and the superpowers will not allow Azerbaijan to start large-scale war, Eduard Sharmazanov – Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament, told reporters on July 12, reports Armenpress.

He ruled out large-scale war in Artsakh in practice.

“I rule out large-scale war in Artsakh. I also link this with Trump-Putin meeting. Today the first issue in the world is the Syrian crisis, and overall, the Presidents of the two superpowers, Russia and the US, came to an agreement on ceasefire at least in Syria’s south. And none of them will allow Azerbaijan to open new heated point near the Syrian region which can lead to serious consequences”, Sharmazanov said.

However, the Vice Speaker doesn’t rule out that Azerbaijan will carry out certain actions, but they need to calculate that their losses will be much more. “During the April war Azerbaijan also didn’t solve its task, it didn’t manage to capture any settlement”, Sharmazanov stated.