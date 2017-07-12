MEP Charles Tannock calls on Azerbaijan to agree to install investigative mechanism in NK line of contact
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Charles Tannock called on Azerbaijan to agree to install investigative mechanism in the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) reported.
He said the recent tensions along the line of control in Nagorno Karabakh are deeply concerning. The MEP also expressed deep regret over the death of civilians in Azerbaijan.
“Reports that Azerbaijani military equipment was positioned in civilian areas for the purposes of human shielding are of grave concern and such actions would constitute a contravention of the Geneva Convention. A full investigation into this incident is clearly necessary and a return to the Minsk Process as a means of deescalating the current tension along the line of control is clearly in order”, he said.
Charles Tannock reminded that Armenia has agreed to the installation of the OSCE independent investigative mechanism. “I call on Azerbaijan to do the same”, Tannock said.
