YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in autumn 2017 after the possible meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani foreign ministry spokesperson Hikmet Hajiyev told RIA Novosti, reports Armenpress.

“During the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels the sides were proposed to meet this year within the frames of the UN General Assembly. Azerbaijan approved the proposal”, Hajiyev said.

He said the two FMs will convey to the Presidents of the two countries the proposal to meet within this year. “The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in autumn of this year after the expected meeting of the Presidents”, he said.

On July 11, a meeting between Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov, Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, took place at the initiative and presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stéphane Visconti and Richard Hoagland, which was attended by Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

During the meeting the discussions were held on the modalities of advancement of the Nagorno Karabakh negotiating process. Edward Nalbandian underscored the importance of stabilization of the situation on the Line of Contact and in this regard emphasized the necessity to implement the agreements, reached during the Vienna and St. Petersburg Summits.

The Co-Chairs asked the Ministers to convey to the Presidents their proposal on organizing a Summit in the course of this year. An agreement was reached to convene the next meeting between the Ministers in September in New York in the margins of the General Assembly of the United Nations.