Trade corridor via Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be alternative route for Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Due to the construction of the trade corridor passing through Abkhazia and South Ossetia the cargo transportations will become easier for Armenia, Vahan Martirosyan – Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“This is continuous and it firstly depends on the Russian-Georgian relations. We hope it will be solved soon”, the Minister said.

According to him, the construction of the road will enable Armenia to have second, third alternative routes.

“At the moment the Russian-Georgian-Swiss group is working, and the last meeting was held in Prague. During various meetings they gradually move forward. Thanks to the construction of the trade corridor, the cargo transportations will become easier for Armenia, there will be alternative routes, competition and of course, price difference”, he said.

As for the deadline of constructing the road, the Minister expressed hope it will be completed very quickly.



