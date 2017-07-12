Interpol rejects Azerbaijan’s request for international arrest warrant against Czech MEP
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Interpol has rejected Azerbaijan’s request for an international arrest warrant to be served on a Czech Member of the European Parliament Jaromír Štětina, radio.cz reports.
The move followed a visit by the MEP to Nagorno Karabakh in February during which he condemned the Azerbaijani authorities’ actions carried out against Nagorno Karabakh.
On February 22, the Azerbaijani media reported that the Azerbaijani leadership announced arrest warrant for MEPs Frank Engel (Luxembourg), Jaromír Štětina (Czech Republic) and Eleni Theocharous (Cyprus) for visitng Artsakh and carrying out observer mission during the constitutional referendum.
