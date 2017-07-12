‘We are very proud of Mkhitaryan’ - Youri Djorkaeff

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian football player, world and Europe champion Youri Djorkaeff talked about Armenian national football team captain, Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Armenpress reports citing Sky Sports.

“I have known Henrikh's family for a long, long time. We have always been connected. They are very, very good people and I often see them when I'm in Armenia. It's important because there aren't many of us. We have to support each other”, Djorkaeff told Sky Sports.

“Henrikh is a nice guy who never complains”, he said. “At the beginning of the season he was not playing, he was not even on the bench with Mourinho, but game after game he won his position as a starter. He has always had that determination to challenge himself and train hard. We are very proud of him in Armenia”.

Youri Djorkaeff said Manchester United needs someone who can change the game in a second. “That’s Henrikh. I am sure it will be a big season for him”, Djorkaeff said.