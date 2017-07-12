President Sargsyan hosts renowned violinist Maxim Vengerov

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on July 12 hosted renowed violinist, laureate of many prestigious awards Maxim Vengerov who arrived in Armenia to take part in the gala concert of ‘Armenia’ first international contest-festival which will be held by the initiative of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia and the European Foundation for Support of Culture in Yerevan on July 4-12, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest, President Sargsyan said with satisfaction that within the frames of the festival the Armenian audience will have one more chance to enjoy the high art of violinist, conductor Maxim Vengerov, will be admired with his talent and once again will feel the maestro’s warm attitude towards the Armenian people.

Serzh Sargsyan highly appreciated the great contribution of both Maxim Vengerov and a number of renowned musicians in musical education among the Armenian youth and thanked for inspiring the Armenian young performers with their example, as well as holding master classes for them. “We, of course, are grateful that you participated in the concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Brussels in 2015 which once again affirms your commitment to universal values”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

“Dear President, as a musician it’s a pleasure for me to hear about the great values you mentioned. Every state that appreciates the universal cultural values, in particular, the music, in my opinion has a great prospect and good future in each field.

I am very thankful to you for your support to culture, in particular the music. I look forward to my concert in Yerevan and hope to again enjoy the warm attitude of the Armenian audience”, Maxim Vengerov said.