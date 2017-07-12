Armenia and Singapore to regulate air communications field by inter-governmental agreement

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Within the frames of the visit of Head of General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia Sergey Avetisyan to Singapore, an agreement on ‘Air communications between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Singapore’ was signed on July 12, press service of the Department told Armenpress.

Given that up to now the relations between Armenia and Singapore in aviation field have not been regulated under an inter-governmental agreement, this document will contribute to proper legal regulation of the relations between the two states in aviation field, as well as will ensure necessary legal base and predictable conditions for operation of air communications by airlines.

The new agreement also enshrines the obligation to provide with necessary conditions to carry out commercial activity without restrictions.

Sergey Avetisyan visited Singapore to take part in the 6th World Civil Aviation Forum entitled “Advancing Aviation: Fortifying Fundamentals”.