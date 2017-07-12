Artsakh Defense Army ready to take offensive actions if necessary – Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Levon Mnatsakanyan hosted a group of MPs of Armenia’s Parliament on July 12 who arrived in Artsakh on a working visit, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the Defense Army commander talked about the military operations of the April 2016 calling then as a mass attack launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh taking into account the special forces, large number of armored personal units, missile and artillery systems, latest weapons and the selected directions for the attack used by the Azerbaijani side.

Thereafter Levon Mnatsakanyan presented the works following the April 2016, adding that comprehensive analysis have been carried out. He said currently the situation in the frontline is stable and under control and assured that the Defense Army is able to give adequate response to the Azerbaijani provocations and is ready to take offensive actions if necessary.

At the end of the meeting Minister Mnatsakanyan answered to the questions of the Armenian lawmakers.