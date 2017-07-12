Swedish MPs file lawsuit against Turkey’s Erdogan accusing him of genocide

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Swedish lawmakers filed a complaint against Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accusing him of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, Independent reports.

5 Swedish MPs filed the lawsuit to the country’s prosecutor against Erdogan highlighting his role in the bloody conflict between Turkish forces and Kurdish militants since 2015.

This is the first case in Sweden when an attempt is made to held the leader of another country accountable. The complaint also names Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and several other Turkish ministers. It the complaint is pursued, it could be considered as an arrest warrant issued against Erdogan.

A law has passed in Sweden in 2014 according to which the Swedish courts can preside over any case involving crimes against humanity regardless of where the crime has been committed.

Green Party member Carl Schlyter expressed hope the European countries will also think about taking similar step. “If Erdogan is hindered from roaming around in Europe and influencing European countries the way he wants, then I hope that this will affect his politics”, he said as quoted by Independent.