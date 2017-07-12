Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 July

CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov to deliver speech at Russian State Duma


YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov will deliver speech at the session of the Russian State Duma Committee on CIS affairs on July 13, Armenpress reports citing the CSTO official website.

During his speech the CSTO Secretary General will talk about the priorities of the organization’s activity and the preparation works of the session of the CSTO parliamentary assembly.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration