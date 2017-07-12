Levon Martirosyan appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to Canada

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan on July 12 signed a decree on appointing Levon Martirosyan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Canada (residence in Ottawa), press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Armen Yeganyan has been relieved from the post of Ambassador of Armenia to Canada.

***

Born on February 19, 1976 in Yerevan.



1997-1999 - Served in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.



1992 - 1997 - Graduated from the Law Department of Yerevan State University. Lawyer.



2001 - 2002 - Graduated with honours receiving an LLM degree in international human rights in the faculty of Law of the University of Essex in Great Britain.



2000 - Participated in a number of programmes and training courses - John Smith Fellowship Programme in Great Britain, for young political and social leaders.



2003 - High educational executive course of the “Leaders of the 21st Century” in the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, USA.



2008 - French Foreign Ministry Personnalité d'avenir (Personality of Future) political program for young politicians of the world. (France.)



2008 - International Observer for the presidential elections of the USA on the invitation of US State Department.



Private legal activities.



July 2007 - Appointed Assistant to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.



2008 - 2012 - Assistant to the President of the Republic of Armenia.



2001 - Founded the “Young Democrats’ Union” NGO.



2003 - Founded the “British Alumni Association” NGO.



2007 - Co - founder of the United Liberal National Party (MIAK.) MIAK Secretary General.



December 2007 - resigned from the position of ULNP Secretary General.



2007 - Member of the MIAK Secretary and Board.



May 6, 2012 - Elected Deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia from the proportional electoral system of the Republican Party of Armenia.



Married, with two children.