CBA President to participate in international banking congress

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Artur Javadyan has departed for St. Petersburg to take part in the 14 session of the Foreign Currency Policy Coordination Council operating within the EAEU with participation of the presidents of central/national banks of the member states, as well as in the 26th international banking congress on ‘Financing for Development’, press service of the CBA told Armenpress.

During the congress issues relating to financial stability, banking regulation, insurance market, protection of investors and consumers of financial services, payment systems and innovations in the financial field will be discussed.

Within the frames of the event several meetings are scheduled with heads of financial institutions.