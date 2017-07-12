LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-07-17

LONDON, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 July:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.64% to $1891.50, copper price up by 0.16% to $5824.50, lead price up by 1.12% to $2312.00, nickel price up by 1.35% to $9040.00, tin price up by 0.76% to $19850.00, zinc price down by 0.14% to $2775.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $58500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.