Nalbandian-Mammadyarov meeting completed


BRUSSELS, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Brussels has been completed, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said on Twitter.

As reported earlier, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs was to be held in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, at the initiative of whom it has been organized.

 



