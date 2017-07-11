Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 July

Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers underway in Brussels


BRUSSELS, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meetings of Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov kicked off in Brussels, Tigran Balayan – the Armenian FM spokesman tweeted.

As reported earlier, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs was to be held in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, at the initiative of whom it has been organized.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

Amazon keyword tool



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration