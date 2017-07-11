Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers underway in Brussels

BRUSSELS, JULY 11, ARMENPRESS. The meetings of Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov kicked off in Brussels, Tigran Balayan – the Armenian FM spokesman tweeted.

As reported earlier, the meeting between the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs was to be held in the presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, at the initiative of whom it has been organized.